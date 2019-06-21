Do you like livestock and have a knack for science? This Texas university wants you

Grand champion steer crowned at the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show The grand champion steer was crowned in the junior steer competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Thirteen-year-old Aven Horn's European crossbred named Bentley was chosen as the winner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The grand champion steer was crowned in the junior steer competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Thirteen-year-old Aven Horn's European crossbred named Bentley was chosen as the winner.

Students planning careers in veterinary medicine will have more in-state school options starting in 2021 when Texas Tech University adds the state’s second program.

Texas A&M University has long been the only veterinary medical school in Texas. It was founded in 1916.

Now, Texas Tech’s plans for a new School of Veterinary Medicine moves forward thanks to $17.35 million allotment from the state that will pay for start-up operations. Texas Tech has also raised $90 million in non-state funds for infrastructure costs.

Funding for the school was approved as part of Texas’ budget for the next two years. Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed off on the budget.

The university plans to enroll its first class in the fall of 2021. Faculty recruitment, for the graduate program, is underway.

Texas Tech’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be located in Amarillo, which the university describes as the “epicenter of livestock production.” It will be next to Texas Tech’s Schools of Pharmacy, Medicine and Health Professions.

A demand for veterinarians

The program is expected to train a new generation of licensed veterinarians in Texas, where only 180 of about 6,600 veterinarians serve livestock in rural counties. Of those working in rural communities, more than 40 percent are older than 60.

Texas Tech has maintained there is a need for a second vet school in Texas because the opportunities for veterinarian education hasn’t kept up with demand. It stated that in 2017, more Texas students left the state to study veterinary medicine than the number of first-year students enrolled in the state’s only school.

There were 600 applicants to veterinary medicine that year in Texas. Only 136 enrolled in Texas’ only program due to program space, according to Texas Tech.

Guy Loneragan, professor of food safety and public health at Texas Tech, said the program is designed to support small, agricultural and regional communities across the state.

North Texas, which includes rural communities, livestock operators and many high school student agricultural programs is expected to benefit from the new school, Loneragan said. Additionally, the program is a natural fit for Fort Worth’s reputation as Cowtown, which is the site for many livestock and equine shows.

Loneragan said the new school’s programs will also support food production and animal agriculture, which is Texas’ second leading source of export dollars.

“Protecting the state’s animal agriculture from foreign animal diseases benefits the entire state’s economy,” Loneragen said in an email.

