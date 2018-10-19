Are you looking for an election that lets you vote more than once?

Educators in Fort Worth and Mansfield schools have a get-out-the-vote push that doesn’t involve politics and could bring education dollars to support reading and agricultural learning.

But in order to win some of this cash, people need to vote in an election that allows people to vote more than once.

Yes, you read that right.

At Mansfield’s Tarver-Rendon Elementary, a school that sits in a rural stretch between Mansfield and Burleson, teacher Shaye Atwood is one of 15 finalists nationwide vying for a $100,000 grant from Farmers Insurance.

Atwood’s grant application is part of the Farmers Insurance’s Dream Big Teacher Challenge, which asks teachers how they would invest $100,000 to their schools. At Tarver-Rendon, it would help boost agricultural learning.

The campus has an agriculture leadership designation, which incorporates lessons about animals and plants into lessons every week, Atwood said.

“We are trying to teach them how agriculture affects their everyday lives,” Atwood said, explaining that the campus is located near the district’s agricultural farm facility. At school, students eat food grown on campus and organize farmers markets.

Atwood said the grant would help pay for an outdoor learning center — a covered space that allows students to learn outdoors even when it drizzles. The schools would also invest in larger raised beds for the garden.

Atwood’s school is one of 15 finalists. The five schools with the most votes will get a $100,000 grant, she said.

“We are the only finalist in the state of Texas,” she said, adding that she is urging everyone to vote. “Our kids are going to benefit from this. We are just so proud to represent Texas.”

Reliant Gives

Educators in Fort Worth are urging people to vote in a different giving contest. Read Fort Worth is one of three finalists in the running for a $100,000 donation from Reliant Gives.

The grant would help support efforts to promote children’s literacy in Fort Worth schools. The district is working with the nonprofit Read Fort Worth to improve early childhood reading so that 100 percent of Fort Worth third-grade students are reading on grade level by 2025.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be part of Reliant Gives,” said Anel Mercado, executive director of the nonprofit, in a press release.

The voting for this contest ends on Sunday. The nonprofit with the most votes receives $100,000. The other two nonprofits receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The other two finalists are Undies for Everyone and Camp For All.

To cast your vote

In the Farmers Insurance competition, go to: www.farmers.com/thank-americas-teachers/

Voting closes on Nov. 3. You need a valid email and you must confirm your vote after it is cast.

In the Reliant Gives competition, visit Reliant.com/vote to vote once per day, per mobile phone number. Voting began on Oct. 15 at noon and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. (all times Central).