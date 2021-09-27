Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Garland couple last seen Sunday afternoon

A Silver Alert was issued late Sunday for an elderly Garland couple last seen Sunday afternoon, Garland police said.

Garland police identified them as 90-year-old Richard Rocha Jr., and his wife, 89-year-old Henrietta Rocha.

Richard Rocha Jr. suffers from Alzheimer’s and his wife is showing signs of Alzheimer’s.

They were last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Milky Way in Garland. They left their home in a green GMC Sierra, a single cab truck with Texas license plate BA19017, never returned.

He is described as a white man about 5-feet-6, weighing about 115 pounds, brown eyes, short gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. She is a white woman, about 5-feet-3, weighing 115 pounds, short gray hair and wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Both could be wearing glasses.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information, call 911.