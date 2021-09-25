Crime
Texas DPS issues Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl last seen with man in Bosque County
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Jessi Lowrey following her abduction reported on Friday.
Lowrey was last seen around 5 p.m. in Walnut Springs, Texas at the 100 block of Sweden Street. She has brown and blue hair and was wearing a blue hair bow, a blue T-shirt with stars and black pants with stars, according to Texas DPS.
It is suspected 34-year-old Randall Thurman is with her; he was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.
A silver 2011 Chrysler 200, license plate number PDJ3658, is associated with Lowrey’s disappearance, according to the alert.
Those with information regarding Lowrey’s disappearance should contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2245.
This story was originally published September 25, 2021 10:49 AM.
Comments