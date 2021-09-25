Texas DPS issues Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl last seen with man in Bosque County

Jessi Lowery, 7, was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Sweden Street in Walnut Springs, Texas. Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Jessi Lowrey following her abduction reported on Friday.

Lowrey was last seen around 5 p.m. in Walnut Springs, Texas at the 100 block of Sweden Street. She has brown and blue hair and was wearing a blue hair bow, a blue T-shirt with stars and black pants with stars, according to Texas DPS.

It is suspected 34-year-old Randall Thurman is with her; he was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

A silver 2011 Chrysler 200, license plate number PDJ3658, is associated with Lowrey’s disappearance, according to the alert.

Those with information regarding Lowrey’s disappearance should contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2245.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 10:49 AM.