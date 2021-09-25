Crime

One dead in Friday motorcycle crash, Haltom City police say

Haltom City police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of East Belknap Street and Layton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, died in the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s case records.

The passengers in the vehicle, which was hit by the motorcycle, were not injured, Haltom Chief of Police Cody Phillips said Saturday.

Preliminary investigation does not indicate speed or alcohol was a factor in the collision, he said.

Megan Cardona
