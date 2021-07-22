Dallas
Legendary Rolling Stones headed back to Dallas for concert, one more time
Mick and the guys are coming back to North Texas.
The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday they will return to Dallas on Nov. 2 at the Cotton Bowl.
The Dallas concert will be one of 13 stops the legendary group will make on its tour in North America.
Last year, the Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming No Filter tour of North America because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Tickets are available at www.rollingstones.com
