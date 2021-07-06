Service for fallen officers scheduled in Dallas; tribute for 5 killed in 2016 ambush

A memorial march that will include former and current police officers, their families, friends and residents along with the Dallas police command staff is scheduled Wednesday in Dallas.

The march and a service are scheduled for the 2021 Police Memorial Day, which recognizes the Dallas police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Police Memorial, 500 S. Akard St. in Dallas.

In addition, a special recognition will be held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the events of July 7, 2016, when five Dallas police officers were shot and killed by a gunman who used street protests to conceal his ambush attack.

One of those officers was Dallas Officer Patrick Zamarripa, 32, a Fort Worth Paschal High School graduate.

Dallas Police Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, 48, DPD Officer Michael Krol, 40, DPD Sgt. Michael Smith, 55, and DART Officer Brent Thompson, 43, were also killed.

The memorial service on Wednesday will include a performance by the Dallas Police Choir, the reading of the “Roll Call of Honor,” a 21-gun salute, Taps and a flyover by the Dallas police helicopter.

In addition to the service and march, a candlelight tribute for the five officers will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas police’s southwest patrol division, 4230 W. Illinois Ave., where three of the slain officers had worked.