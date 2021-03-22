During fight, woman killed in Dallas after driver ran over her when she fell out of car

A 21-year-old woman was killed early Monday when a driver ran over her after she fell out of a car on a Dallas street, Dallas police said.

The victim had been partially inside of the car and fighting with the driver when he accelerated and she tumbled out, Dallas police said.

A search continued Monday for the driver.

The victim has been identified as Jasmine Hassan, who died at a local hospital, Dallas police said.

Dallas police responded to a major accident call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue.

Detectives determined that Hassan and a witness had left a business in the area and were returning to their car.

While walking to their car, Hassan and the witness got into a verbal argument with a man in his early 20s who was parked in a white Chevrolet Camaro in the area, police said.

The argument led to a fight between Hassan and the man, with Hassan leaning into the driver’s window, police said.

The driver accelerated his car with part of Hassan’s body still in the car, police said. At some point, Hassan fell out of the car and the suspect ran over her.

The suspect then drove west on McKinney Avenue and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas homicide Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 048422-2021