Police find body believed to be Jorian Caldwell, missing 22-year-old, in Cedar Hill pond

Cedar Hill police believe they’ve found in a pond the body of Jorian Caldwell, the 22-year-old who went missing last week, according to a news release.

The body was recovered Saturday from a pond at the 1600 block of West Belt Line Road. Police said the clothing and physical description match that of Caldwell but they’re waiting on verification from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s website.

Caldwell went missing Nov. 13. Police found his phone, shoes and backpack near where he was last seen.

Law enforcement searched for Caldwell using a Dallas Police Department helicopter, drones and dogs, focusing on the area where Caldwell was last seen, around the 17000 block of Mansfield Road in Cedar Hill, about a mile and a half from where the body was found.

Caldwell was in a car with his ex-girlfriend on the morning of Nov. 13 before he went missing, according to Amy Burton, a close friend of his parents. The woman told police he was acting erratically before he started running, Burton said. Police obtained a doorbell camera from the area, she said, showing him running through a street.

His parents are the type who typically would speak with him every day, she said. They checked in with him between his two jobs, which he always showed up to.

“They just want to find their son,” Burton said. “We were out there all weekend, and there’s just no — other than what he left — there’s just no evidence of anything else.”