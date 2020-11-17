Dallas police asking public for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who could be in danger.

Sara Herrera was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on foot in east Dallas at 4838 Elsie Faye Higgins St., police said in a news release. She was wearing a maroon long-sleeve T-shirt with gray or black shorts, police said.

Herrera, who is Latina, is described as being around 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

She could be a danger to herself, police said in the news release.

The department also shared the message to Twitter and Facebook.

Anyone with information on Herrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the department’s missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.