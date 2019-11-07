Dallas
Dallas police ask public for help to find missing 13-year-old girl
The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday and may be in need of assistance.
Ignacia Garcia was listed as a critical missing person Thursday, according to the Dallas police blog. She was reportedly last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 10500 block of Dawn Drive.
Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on the status of the search.
The teen, described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and shorts, according to the police blog. She’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She could be in need of assistance, police said.
Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
