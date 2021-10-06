This Fort Worth man is on a mission. The story behind the Kindness Duck Project.

An artist rendering of The Big Kindness Duck Party, scheduled for Oct. 30 at Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

A Fort Worth man wants to spread kindness — with the help of a giant duck.

The Kindness Duck Project, a nonprofit organization on a mission to help others plant, grow and show kindness, is the reason the world’s largest rubber duck is coming to the city later this month.

Kyle Wagner, executive director and founder, said kindness is a simple thing to do and doesn’t come with precursors or requirements.

“It is something that all walks of life can give and receive,” Wagner, 35, said. “It is something that everyone deserves.”

Wagner, who works in oil and gas, created the organization after seeing how teachings of kindness were affecting his family and church community.

Getting inspired to spread kindness

Starting in the spring of this year, children at First United Methodist of Fort Worth were taught the importance of kindness. Mark Burrows, children’s ministries director, encouraged children to show and receive kindness in many ways including forgiveness and reaching out to others.

Wagner’s family attends the church and he saw how the lessons affected his children.

“The kids picked it up so easily and they were so attracted to the idea,” Wagner said.

The concept also spread to family members and friends of the children participating in the ministry. Burrows gave the children small rubber ducks with the word “kindness” to motivate them to leave behind after doing a kind act. The rubber ducks became so popular that the church had to order thousands.

“These little ducks were popping up all across the United States,” Wagner said. “They were in Michigan and New York. They started going international, there were some in Sweden.”

The concept led Wagner to create the Kindness Duck Project to motivate other children and the wider community. His wife, Cye Wagner, Burrows and Mary Ho sit on the board.

“I think it is needed today. How to be a good person.” Wagner said. “How to be kind. Showing how easy it is.”

The nonprofit is committed to planting random acts of kindness and “seeds” that will help respond to community needs, helping promote and uplift other organizations, and providing people of all ages the opportunity to receive and give kindness.

The Kindness Duck Project hopes to use the curriculum taught by Burrows to motivate others in the community in the future. The group is working to find ways to collaborate with the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The Big Kindness Duck Party

At the early stages of forming the nonprofit, Wagner had an idea of holding a community event to spread its mission. He said the idea of a big duck seemed like a great way to attract community members.

Wagner found the “Big Duck” through a Google search. The 6-story tall attraction is the world’s largest rubber duck that has traveled across the country. It will be in Fort Worth on Oct. 30 for “The Big Kindness Duck Party.” The event was originally scheduled to happen in July, but was pushed back due to rising cases of COVID-19.

“If we are going to be loud about kindness and be that extravagant with it,” Wagner said. “Just make a bold proclamation about kindness, this is the way I want to do it. We have had nothing but positivity and acceptance of that.”

There will be a “charity lane” at the event to showcase organizations that are helping the community, including Con Mi Madre, Hope Farm, Saving Hope Animal Rescue, and Streams and Valleys. The nonprofits will receive funds from the event to help their cause and will be able to speak on stage in front of the attendees.

The Kindness Duck Project hopes to have more events in the future. Wagner said it feels like there is no better time to show kindness than when the community is all together.

“It is really more about the community,” Wagner said. “It is really more about an act that can change people’s lives even if it is just for a minute.”

The Kindness Duck Party will be at Trinity Park on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.