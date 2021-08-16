Children have dealt with anxiety, stress during the pandemic. Here’s how to help.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Tarrant County and across the country, experts are warning of the implications the pandemic may have on a child’s mental health.

Many children have experienced a change in school routines and had loved ones who are sick.

There are steps families and guardians can take to help a child feel safe and less anxious while trying to understand current events.

Lauren Kelly, an educational psychology professor at the University of North Texas, said a variety of factors can affect a child’s mental health at this time including how often they pay attention to the news, and if their family and friends are discussing it.

“A huge mitigating factor for the direct effect on children are their parents and how they handle it,” the professor said.

Adults may see a child have anxiety, behavioral problems, trouble sleeping or other issues depending on the their experience during the pandemic.

The Kaiser Family Foundation stated in a May 2021 study during Oct. 2020 research, 31% of parents reported that their child’s mental and emotional health was worse than before the pandemic.

How can I explain the pandemic to a child?

Experts say it is important for adults to deal with their own anxiety before having conversations with children. A child can feed off of an adult’s emotions.

“Take some individual time to cope with that, get into a good head space and then address these conversations with your children,” Kelly said.

A child’s anxiety can be decreased by how an adult approaches the subject of the pandemic during the conversations. When an adult is calm and reassuring, it can help the child.

The professor said each child is different, including their resilience level. Families should be mindful of what may or not be developmentally appropriate for their child when explaining the pandemic.

“A parent needs to explain it in a way that the child at that age can comprehend to the best of their ability,” Kelly said.

A family with children who have special needs may consider getting tips from a child’s therapist or school to know how to approach the subject. Kelly said if a child has already experienced some sort of trauma in their life, reaching out to a child’s therapist can be helpful.

What can I do if my child’s friend or family member is sick?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area had 261 children in pediatric ICUs as of Wednesday night, according to Steve Love, president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

“This is a total number including patients for many reasons, not just COVID,” Love said. “Our ICU beds are running 99.24% occupancy as of last night.”

Cook Children’s reported 20 patients were in the hospital due to COVID-19 on Friday.

If a child has a friend or family member who gets the virus, Kelly suggests to remind them that it isn’t a person’s fault. Some children may start thinking negatively about the news: will the person survive, who is at fault, etc.

“They might ask very specific questions. What the parent should do is feed off the cue of the child,” Kelly said. “What are they asking? Don’t prompt other questions.”

Kelly suggested reminding children that measures are being taken to keep the loved one who has the virus safe. Parents can suggest to the child to make a card for their loved one.

If an adult doesn’t know how to respond to a child’s question, experts say to not make up an answer.

If the loved one’s case isn’t looking well, experts suggest families help prepare their child. Kelly said not preparing a child at all can lead to an increased risk of anxiety.

How to help a child grieve

An estimated 40,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 as of February 2021, according to an April report in JAMA Pediatrics.

Kelly said adults don’t have to hide the fact they are sad about a loved one being sick or dying. It is good for children to see grief and understand loss in an appropriate way. A child may not fully understand death and what it means.

“Parents need to be prepared on how the child will react,” Kelly said. “And be open and don’t shame them if they are angry.”

Kelly said talking about good memories of the loved one can help a child through the grieving process. Religious and cultural rituals known to the child may help them feel safe.

Grief counselors are able to help children and families deal with the loss of the loved one if more help is needed.

Fort Worth ISD has services available for students and their families. Clint Bond, a spokesperson for the district, said it has individual counselors and intervention specialists to help.

The district also has access to partners that can provide family counseling, psychological evaluations, and address topics concerning social and emotional needs, and parenting.

Resources:

The Warm Place: 817-870-2272

Grief Works: 972-960-9981