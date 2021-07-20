Struggling to pay rent? Texas Eviction Diversion Program extended during COVID-19

A crew removes the possessions from a home in south Fort Worth in February. The Texas Supreme Court has extended the state’s eviction diversion program. amccoy@star-telegram.com

A statewide program helping renters and landlords facing the effects of COVID-19 has been extended by the Texas Supreme Court.

The state’s highest court ordered on Monday that the Texas Eviction Diversion Program be extended until Oct. 1. The program helps eligible renters stay in their homes while providing landlords an alternative to an eviction.

Those who are eligible may have their past due rent obligations and utility delinquencies covered in full, and the eviction case dismissed.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in April the numbers of evictions that occurred during the pandemic are hard to calculate. Texas does not track them at a statewide level. It is estimated that there were 11,500 eviction filings in Tarrant County from March 2020 to March 2021, according to January Advisors, a research firm.

How does the diversion program work?

In order to participate, the landlord and renter must agree to participate in the program and meet the requirements.

Once a landlord files an eviction case, renters are notified about the program through the citation alerting them that they are being sued for eviction and are provided a phone number and website link for more information:

“If you and your landlord agree to participate in the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, you may be able to have up to 15 months of the rent you owe paid and stop your eviction. At your trial, the court will notify you about the Program and ask if you are interested in participating.”

A judge must discuss the program with both sides during the trial of the eviction and ask if the landlord and renter are interested, according to the Texas Supreme Court. If they agree, proceedings on the case will be delayed for 60 days and records will be confidential. The parties can request for the court to extend the case’s delay.

However, a landlord can still request for a case to resume in court.

By participating in the program, a landlord will receive payments in exchange to allow the renter to stay inside the home, according to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

How to receive help with rent

Texas Eviction Diversion Program: http://www.txcourts.gov/eviction-diversion

Tarrant County Community Development: 817-850-7940

Tarrant County Emergency Rental/Utility Assistance Program: https://getrenthelp.com/

City of Fort Worth Neighborhood Services: 817-392-5785

State Bar of Texas Disaster Legal Services Hotline: 800-504-7030