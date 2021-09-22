Crime

North Texas man sentenced to federal prison after detonating bomb under bridge

Nicholas Lloyd Nelson was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas for possession of a destructive device.
Nicholas Lloyd Nelson was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas for possession of a destructive device. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

A Bedford bombing suspect arrested in April was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in September.

Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device after being accused of detonating a bomb near a bridge in the 2000 block of Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford on April 7. He was sentenced to 46 months.

No injuries occurred in the incident, but Nelson was charged with aggravated assault because there was risk posed to residents, according to a previous report by the Star-Telegram. Police also found an undetonated explosive along the roadway and performed a controlled detonation, according to a news release from the Northern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After searching Nelson’s house, police found explosive device components, according to the release.

Nelson was also charged in a previous bombing incident in July 2020, which involved detonating an explosive near an apartment complex in Hurst.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Star-Telegram previously reported Nelson had a YouTube channel titled “Improvised Chaos” where he posted tutorial videos showing how to create a bomb as well as videos of him, his face out of frame, blowing up a 55-gallon drum, trees and other objects.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020, where she worked at the campus paper, The Shorthorn, for two years. She is passionate about accurate, easy to understand reporting.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service