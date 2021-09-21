6 Dallas officers on leave, 1 charged in investigation of illegal search, police say

The Dallas Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Officer Jacob Hughes on a charge of fabricating physical evidence during an illegal search.

Hughes, who has been with the department since 2016, is one of six Dallas officers who are on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, according to a news release from Police Chief Eddie Garcia. All six officers work in the Southeast Patrol Division.

The other five officers have been referred to a grand jury to consider charges of official oppression related to the illegal search, which resulted in the arrest of a Dallas resident, according to the release. Dallas police identified the five officers as Nathan Newman, Bradley Williams, Thomas Foster, Moses Munoz and Dylan Nelson.

“Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve,” Garcia said in the release.