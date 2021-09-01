Lewisville police arrest student who brought gun to Harmon High School

Lewisville police detained a student who brought a gun to Harmon High School on Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

The student faces a felony charge of having a gun in a prohibited place, police said.

The student did not make any threats, and he was removed from campus by officers without incident. It’s unknown why he had the gun, police said.

The Harmon campus was placed on a brief hold after the gun was reported, with entrance into the building prohibited and movement limited inside, according to the release.