Glen McCurley changes plea to guilty in Carla Walker murder trial in Fort Worth

Glen McCurley, who was on trial in the 1974 Fort Worth cold case murder of 17-year-old Carla Walker, has changed his plea to guilty and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

McCurley, 78, changed his plea to guilty of capital murder Tuesday morning after two days of testimony and waived his right to a jury trial.

After McCurley entered his new plea, the courtroom listened to victim impact statements from Walker’s family.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

