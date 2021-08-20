Suspected armed robber shoots at store employee chasing him in Mesquite mall

A suspected robber fired a shot an employee chasing him in a North Texas mall, but no injuries were reported, according to Mesquite police.

Mesquite police said the suspect fired one shot, then fled Town East Mall, at 2063 Town East Mall in Mesquite, to a waiting vehicle.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Mesquite police learned that a suspect had stolen merchandise from a store inside of the mall and fled the business.

A store employee chased the suspect through the lower level of the mall.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Mesquite police continued to investigate the robbery and shooting.