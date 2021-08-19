Man shot woman dead in a Fort Worth living room, then killed himself, authorities say

A man earlier this month shot his wife to death before he killed himself in the same way in the northwest Fort Worth house where they lived, according to police and public records.

Marcus Ray, 64, shot himself in the head after shooting Judy Ray, 63, in the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. They died in their living room.

A neighbor noticed the residents of a house in the 4900 block of Mill Creek Trail had not been seen in several days, and the neighbor called police on Aug. 7, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman said. A neighbor looked through the front door window and saw that the residents were inside and unresponsive.

Police entered the house and found two people who were obviously dead and appeared to have been shot.

The spokesman, Officer Daniel Segura, said he did not know the relationship between the people. The Rays were married, according to a 2015 filing in United States Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Texas.

Police described the circumstances of the deaths on Wednesday after the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked about it on Friday.