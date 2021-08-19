Gun found in Mansfield ISD student’s backpack during school search Wednesday

Mansfield ISD police confiscated a gun found in a Ben Barber Innovation Academy student’s backpack Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to parents, Principal Cathy Hudgins said the weapon was discovered during an unrelated search. The high school student was arrested and charged with a felony.

Hudgins said no one was physically harmed and the gun was not found in a classroom.

“Providing a safe environment for our students and staff will always be our top priority,” she wrote. “We take these types of situations very seriously.”

School officials declined to answer whether the gun was loaded or not.