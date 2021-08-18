Crime

Fort Worth police search for suspect who pointed handgun at Hemlock Street homeowners

Fort Worth police are searching for an unidentified suspect who pointed a handgun at homeowners on Hemlock Street about 3 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The couple were outside when they saw the unidentified man in their garage, according to a police department news release. The suspect turned around, pointing a handgun and light in their direction. He then ran east toward Spoonwood Lane.

The department posted surveillance footage on its Twitter page Wednesday. Police are asking for help to identify the man, who they believe is between 20 and 30 years old and about 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He is wearing a mask in the video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 817-392-3188.

