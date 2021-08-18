Gunman accused in shooting of Texas deputy arrested near Arlington hotel, sheriff says

An Arlington man accused in the shooting of a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday morning after a brief foot chase in Arlington, the Clay County sheriff said.

In a Facebook Live video, Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the suspect as Joshua Lee Green.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green was located at an Arlington hotel, then fled on foot before he was taken into custody, Lyde said in the Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Monday near Jolly, Texas, in Clay County. Jolly is about 10 miles southeast of Wichita Falls.

During a traffic stop, Deputy Breanton Chitwood approached a car and was then shot by a gunman, but the deputy was saved by his bulletproof vest, the sheriff said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Blue Alert was issued Monday night by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the unknown gunman and the vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan.

The alert was discontinued Tuesday because the car had been found and investigators didn’t have a detailed description or identity of the suspect.

The investigation led to authorities identifying the suspect Tuesday night, and he was located Wednesday morning.