Crime

Gunshot victim in critical condition after arriving in car at Fort Worth hospital

Fort Worth

A person was in critical condition Wednesday morning after being shot and driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting and trying to determine the location where the incident occurred.

Fort Worth police responded to the wounded person at John Peter Smith Hospital, 1575 S. Main St., just before 5;30 a.m. Wednesday.

A police call log stated that a person had just arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Gun violence detectives were notified and they are investigating.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service