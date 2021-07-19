18-year-old shot 3 times after argument on Mansfield basketball court, police say

A search continued Monday for a gunman who fired multiple times at an 18-year-old Saturday night after getting into an argument with the victim on an outdoor basketball court.

The 18-year-old was hit three times in the shooting, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mansfield police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 300 block of N. Walnut Creek Drive at Katherine Rose Memorial Park in Mansfield.

Mansfield police said there was a brief argument on the basketball court when the suspect walked to his backpack, retrieved a handgun and fired multiple times.

Mansfield police are asking residents if anyone has cell phone video of the shooting to contact authorities.

Anyone with information should call Mansfield police at 817-276-4739.