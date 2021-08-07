Crime

Suspect in robbery at Arlington apartment complex dies in crash amid chase, police say

A robbery suspect died on Friday night in Arlington in a crash as the car he was driving was being pursued by police.

The suspect and an accomplice may have fired shots about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Timberlake Drive before driving from the scene, Arlington police said. The robbery victim may also have been armed, police said. He walked or ran from the scene. No one was shot.

Police tried to stop the assailants’ Chevrolet Impala and chased it when the driver of the car did not pull over.

The car was eastbound in the 2300 block of Marshall Drive in Grand Prairie when it crashed into a sport utility vehicle that was stopped in the westbound lanes, yielding to police.

The robbery assailant was thrown from the car. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV suffered injures that police said were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not on Saturday night released the Impala driver’s name or age.

