Man stabs, critically injures his brother in a fight in Fort Worth, authorities say

A man stabbed and critically injured his brother during a fight Friday in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, a man whose age Fort Worth police did not release, was stabbed about 3 p.m. at a house in the 5600 block of Northfield Drive.

The suspect refused to leave the house, police said. Later, officers took him into custody. Police did not release his name or age.

The victim was taken to a hospital.