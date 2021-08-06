Crime

Man stabs, critically injures his brother in a fight in Fort Worth, authorities say

A man stabbed and critically injured his brother during a fight Friday in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, a man whose age Fort Worth police did not release, was stabbed about 3 p.m. at a house in the 5600 block of Northfield Drive.

The suspect refused to leave the house, police said. Later, officers took him into custody. Police did not release his name or age.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service