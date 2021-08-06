Crime

Man hid cameras in his North Texas house to record people changing clothes, police say

A Hickory Creek man hid two cameras that recorded three people without their knowledge in bathrooms in his house, police alleged on Friday.

Brad Simpkins, 46, was himself recorded in videos installing one of the cameras, according to a description of the Hickory Creek police investigation that is included in an arrest warrant affidavit. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of three counts of invasive visual recording, a felony.

One of the people on June 28 reported finding the cameras to police.

One of the people who was recorded found five videos on a card inside one of the cameras. One of the recordings showed Simpkins installing the camera and another showed one of the people finding a camera, according to the affidavit.

Simpkins was recorded walking in and out of his closet and two bathrooms, installing and uninstalling the cameras, according to the affidavit.

At least one of the cameras recorded an area where two of the people would change clothes before and after showering.

Police obtained search warrants for both camera devices.

The city of Coppell placed Simpkins, a Coppell Fire Department captain, on administrative leave.

