Parker County authorities searching for 35-year-old man accused of child sexual abuse

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child and they’re asking for the public’s help, according to a news release.

Timothy Richard Cisar, suspected of abusing a girl on numerous occasions over the past two years, is on the Parker County most wanted list because of the severity of the accusations against him, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said Cisar’s victim told a family member about the abuse and that family member immediately reported it to law enforcement, according to the release.

Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or FAST unit, said Cisar fled Texas after the report was made in an attempt to evade arrest, but he may have returned to Parker County.

A mugshot of Cisar depicts him as a white man about 5 feet 8 inches tall with long dark hair, glasses, a mustache and a large tattoo across his chest. He has no visible piercings in the photograph.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office or share the information anonymously to the Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Tips call also be sent anonymously through Tip411 via text, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office app or the Parker County Sheriff’s Office website submission form.

Texted tips to Tip411 can be sent to 847411. Text PCSO, followed by your tip, to make sure it reaches the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.