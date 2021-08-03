Fort Worth man accused of being involved in robbery, killing of 14-year-old in June

A Fort Worth man was in custody Tuesday, accused of being involved with the robbery and shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on June 1 at an apartment complex.

Carlin Warren, 22, faces a charge of capital murder in the case.

Warren was arrested last week and was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $1 million on the capital murder charge. He also was being held on 17 other charges ranging from evading arrest to credit card abuse from cases in Haltom City, Arlington and Fort Worth.

Warren is accused of being involved in the robbery and killing of 14-year-old David Barrera on June 1.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call at 2151 Southeast Loop 820, the Patriot Pointe Apartments, and found the body of a teen in a parking lot.

The body was later identified as David Barrera, who died from a gunshot wound to his head and neck, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The teen’s death was ruled a homicide.

At the time, detectives investigated the killing as a robbery/homicide, but they have not released any other information on the shooting.

On Monday, Fort Worth police said their investigation into the shooting continued.