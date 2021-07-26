Just blocks from fatal shooting, beating, another Fort Worth man wounded in Como shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, but he was driven to a hospital before police arrived.

The shooting occurred just a few blocks east of an earlier Como shooting where a gunman killed one person and injured three others before the shooter was beaten to death with landscaping bricks.

The man was in stable condition after surgery.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Patrol officers responded to this shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Fernander Drive.

A caller reported that someone had been shot at the location, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details.