Man shot in head in Fort Worth while trying to buy a car Sunday in ‘fair condition’

A man who was shot in the head Sunday morning while trying to buy a car in Fort Worth is in “fair condition,” according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, went to meet someone around 2:30 a.m. who said they were selling a car in the 5500 block of Boca Raton Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Police said the man was asked if he had cash for the purchase and was shot in the head when he said he did. The bullet appears to have curved around his skull, according to police.

Police believe the person who shot him then took his money and fled the scene.

Police said the man was well enough to talk to police before being transported to the hospital.

