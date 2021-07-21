Former ‘American Idol’ singer raped teen as her mom bathed his son, Grapevine police say

A Grapevine vocal coach, who is a former “American Idol” contestant, was charged last week with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with whom he is accused of having sexual intercourse nine times.

A song writing session at his apartment was among the occasions during which Ronald Bultongez raped the girl he was coaching, police alleged. He was 24 and 25 when police allege that the crimes occurred

During the session, Bultongez asked the girl’s mother, who also was in the apartment, to watch his 3-year-old son. She eventually gave the boy a bath, and with the bathroom door closed, Bultongez took the girl into the living room and sexually assaulted her, dressing when he heard the faucet turn off, she told authorities.

Beyond Grapevine, the sexual assaults occurred in Waxahachie, Ennis and Austin between October and February, according to an affidavit supporting the case written by a Grapevine police detective. The girl’s mother reported the sexual encounters to the police in May. Bultongez was a contestant on ‘Idol’ broadcasts in 2018.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Office on Friday charged Bultongez with sexual assault of a child.

Answering questions of an Ellis County Children’ s Advocacy Center forensic interviewer, the girl described a Christmas party at Bultongez’s apartment in Grapevine. His pregnant fiance was among the people who attended. During dinner, the girl’s mother asked her daughter to retrieve a bottle of wine from a vehicle, and Bultongez accompanied the girl.

Outside, Bultongez came around to the passenger side of the vehicle and grabbed the girl’s buttocks as she was reaching into the vehicle to get the wine bottle. They got into the back seat of his vehicle, and he sexually assaulted her, according to her account described in the affidavit.

Another time, after a music session in Fort Worth, Bultongez and the girl drove to his apartment in Grapevine to retrieve equipment.

While there, Bultongez kissed the girl, picked her up and held her against the wall, according to the affidavit. Bultongez then moved her to a bed and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The girl was concerned about getting pregnant. Bultongez got a Plan B pill from his nightstand and gave it to her. He went to her house about three days later and gave her a second Plan B pill.

The girl said in the interview that in March 2021 she told Bultongez that they could no longer have a sexual relationship. He stopped coming around.

Bultongez told her he could go to jail if she told anyone of the sex. It would be her fault, he explained, according to the affidavit, because she could not keep it a secret.