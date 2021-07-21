Investigators determine explosion that leveled Plano house may have been intentional

Investigators have determined that a person may have intentionally caused a house to explode in Plano, authorities said Wednesday. WFAA-TV

The explosion, in which six people were injured on Monday, was likely caused by a gas leak within the home, the Plano Fire Department has said.

City authorities did not release other information about the investigation beyond noting that the explosion appears to be isolated and that there is no indication of a broader threat.

The house, at 4429 Cleveland Drive, was leveled in the explosion about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Six people went to a hospital — one person who was inside the house and a family of five people inside a neighboring house, the fire department said.

Plano police detectives and fire marshals have jointly been investigating the cause.