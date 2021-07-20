After Plano house explosion, here’s a reminder how to protect your home from a gas leak

A gas leak may have been the culprit in a Plano home explosion, which sent six people to the hospital Monday, according to the fire marshal.

Here are some ways to keep you and your home safe from potential leaks.

The easiest way to detect if there is a gas leak in the home is through smell. Federal and state regulations require utilities to odorize natural gas so that “the gas is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell,” according to the Atmos website. Atmos technicians routinely monitor the concentration of odor in the pipelines. The smell will be similar to sulfur or rotten eggs.

However, smell is not a foolproof way to detect gas. The smell can sometimes be masked by other scents, or a person can become desensitized to the smell over time. Not everyone can smell the gas, either. One of the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, for example, is loss of the sense of smell.

Experts say there are other ways to make sure there is not a gas leak in the home.

Methane detectors alert homeowners if there is an abnormal amount of natural gas in the air. These alarms must be selected and installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Carbon monoxide can also be produced whenever fuel is burned; if there is a gas leak, carbon monoxide might be in the air. Carbon monoxide is more lethal and less detectable than natural gas. Experts suggest installing a carbon monoxide detector as a precaution.

In general, people should always double check that they turned off gas stoves and other gas appliances. A whistling sound or high-pitched noise near or in the home — especially near an AC unit — can also indicate that there is a leak in the gas line.

Another way to tell if there is a gas leak, according to Chemtech International, is to perform the bubble test. If you suspect a gas leak, mix a small amount of dish soap into a large container of water. Use a cloth or sponge to wipe down the suspected area, like a specific pipe or a gas stove, with the mixture. If bubbles form, this means there is gas leaking over the area.

Gas usage can also be an indicator of a leak. If the gas usage for your home suddenly shoots up without explanation, this could be an sign something is leaking.

Symptoms of methane exposure include headache, nausea, dizziness or drowsiness. As seen in Plano, a large gas leak can also cause combustion and severe damage to a home.

If you suspect there is a gas leak in or near your home, you should immediately call 911 and Atmos Energy from outside or from a neighbor’s home, the company says. The Atmos emergency service line is 866-322-8667. A trained technician will immediately investigate the leak at no cost.

Here are some other tips from Atmos if you think there may be a gas leak:

Leave the area immediately.

Do not turn on or off any electric switch; this could cause a spark, igniting the gas.

Do not use a cell phone, telephone, garage door opener, doorbell or even a flashlight.

Do not smoke, use a lighter or strike a match.

Do not start or stop a nearby vehicle or machinery.

Do not try to shut off a natural gas valve.