Multiple people hospitalized after home explosion in Plano; blast felt a mile away

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a home in Plano, Texas, on Monday, July 19, 2021. WFAA-TV

Six people were taken to hospitals after an explosion at a home in Plano on Monday, according to the Plano Fire Department.

The house in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive near Iowa Drive appeared leveled after an explosion at 4:45 p.m., according to NBC DFW. Photos showed rubble where the home once stood.

The Plano Fire Department said on Twitter that one person, who was inside the house, and five people who were in one home next door to the house were taken to hospitals. The neighboring house on the other side was damaged, but the person inside was not hurt, Capt. Peggy Harrell with the Plano Fire Department told reporters at the scene.

Staff at Haggard Library, which is a mile away, felt the explosion, the fire department said.

Three children and three adults were taken to Medical Center of Plano and Children’s Medical Center Plano hospitals.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

WFAA-TV reported the explosion caused damage to neighboring homes. Houses across the street had windows blown out, according to the fire department.

Neighbor who lives on 4400 Blk Cleveland, across the street from where the house exploded in Plano, shares video from his Ring camera showing moment when the blast occurred

“We are saddened by today’s tragedy of a house explosion in our city,” Plano Mayor John Muns said in a statement on the fire department’s Facebook page. “Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We’re asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers.”

Atmos Energy, Oncor and Plano Fire-Rescue investigators were all at the scene for the investigation.

Crews shut off electricity and gas to the entire block, which is standard protocol, the fire department said.

first aerial images from chopper 11 coming in of Plano house explosion along 4400 Cleveland Drive. 3 patients transported at this time according to officials.

Captain Peggy Harrell with Plano Fire Department is giving an update on a house explosion that results to multiple people being transported to the hospital.

