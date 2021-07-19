Crime
Multiple people hospitalized after home explosion in Plano, according to reports
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a home in Plano on Monday, according to media reports.
The house in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive near Iowa Drive appeared leveled after an explosion at 4:45 p.m., according to NBC DFW. Photos showed rubble where the home once stood.
Fire crews were on the scene Monday afternoon but had not yet given details about what happened, Fox 4 News reported.
There were conflicting media reports about the number of people who were taken to the hospital after the explosion.
