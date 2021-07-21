Shooting that injured driver on I-30 in Fort Worth was a case of road rage, police say

A woman who crashed in Arlington after she was shot while driving on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth on Saturday was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting appears to be an incident of road rage.

The woman, who police have not identified, was shot in the arm and abdomen near the I-30 exit for Beach Street. She continued driving down the highway until she crossed into Arlington and eventually crashed her car off Cooper Street about 12:45 a.m.

Arlington police said they initially took the case but handed it over to Fort Worth police after their investigation suggested the actual violence happened in their jurisdiction, a spokesman for Arlington police said.

A man pulled up next to the woman’s vehicle near the Beach Street exit, aimed a gun at her and began firing, police said. They have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

Gun violence detectives are investigating, police said.