Arlington police ask for help identifying suspected bank robber

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed one local bank Monday afternoon and attempted to rob a second.

Arlington police posted a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they said is possibly driving a silver 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Police asked if anyone recognizes him or has any information about the robberies that they contact Detective Lodatto at (817) 984-0333.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 (TIPS).