Officer fires upon a man driving toward him in a Grand Prairie cul-de-sac, police say

Through a windshield, a Grand Prairie police officer on Wednesday shot a man driving toward him in a cul-de-sac, police said.

Jose Vega, 25, suffered a non life-threatening injury, police said. Officers treated him with first aid and he was taken to a hospital.

The officer, whose name the department did not release, tried about 3 p.m. to stop Vega, who was driving a Nissan passenger vehicle, for excessive speed. Vega did not stop, and the officer, who was riding a motorcycle, began to pursue him in the 3000 block of Corn Valley Road.

From his vehicle, Vega threw contraband, police said. They did not further describe it.

In the cul-de-sac, in the 2800 block of Springdale Circle, officers stopped and tried to verbally command Vega to do the same. Vega made a U-turn and accelerated, police said, and rammed the motorcycle. Just before, the officer feared for his life, dismounted and fired once through the windshield, police said.

Vega lives in Grand Prairie.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, per departmental policy. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards launched an administrative investigation.

The department placed the officer on routine administrative leave.