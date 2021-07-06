Two men killed overnight in separate homicides in Arlington neighborhoods, police say

Arlington detectives on Tuesday are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within three hours of each other in the city.

No suspects have been arrested in the slayings.

The first homicide was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Cooper Street in Arlington.

Arlington police responded to a shooting call and found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Joseph Samuel Dangerfield-Williams III, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two groups who live in the apartment complex, and the incident may have involved people involved in “high-risk activity.” Police did not specify what the high-risk activity might have been.

A person of interest has been identified in the shooting, but no suspect was in custody, Arlington police said.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting on North Cooper Street should call Arlington police at 817-459-6069.

The second homicide was reported just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Division Street in Arlington. An employee at a store called 911 and reported that a man who was bleeding had entered the store and collapsed.

The 59-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Arlington detectives believe the victim was stabbed several times., but they have not determined the location where the crime occurred. Witnesses reported seeing the man pull up to the store in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case should call Arlington police at 817-459-5325.

Anyone with information on either case who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.