Sport utility vehicle strikes, kills man crossing Arlington street, authorities say

A man walking across an Arlington street died early Friday when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle, police said.

The man was hit about 5:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of East Division Street by the westbound SUV, Arlington police said.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not on Friday evening released the man’s name or age.