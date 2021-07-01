Crime

Man shot as he intervened in a domestic argument at Fort Worth park, authorities say

A man was shot Thursday night as he intervened in a domestic argument at an east Fort Worth park, police said.

The assailant was arguing about 8 p.m. at Rosedale Plaza Park with a woman, then got into a fight with the victim and pulled a gun and shot him several times in a leg. The park is in the 5200 block of East Rosedale Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assailant was not in custody in the hour after the shooting.

