Crime

Parker County deputies, multiple police agencies involved in Westworth Village standoff

Parker County sheriff’s deputies and Lake Worth police are currently involved in an active standoff with a man who fled when sheriff’s deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to Lake Worth police.

Lake Worth police said on Twitter they are not the lead agency and are one of multiple agencies assisting. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately reply to requests for information.

The department tweeted around 11:22 a.m. that the scene was still active, but have not released any updates since.

CBSDFW reported a SWAT team is on the scene.

Lake Worth police are asking people to avoid the area, though the exact area where the incident is happening was not provided.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

