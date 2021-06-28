He looks like a hospital employee. But North Texas police say he’s stealing wallets

Carrollton police have asked for help to identify a man posing as a hospital worker who is stealing wallets from healthcare workers.

In some incidents, the man has posed as a vendor at a hospital, police said.

Carrollton police released a surveillance video of the man and photographs in hopes that someone would recognize him and call authorities.

The thief hit Carrollton Regional Medical Center once, and three times at two different Plano hospitals, all in April, Carrollton police said.

In the video released by Carrollton police, the man is wearing a mask and walks into the hospital and sanitizes his hands.

He walks down a hallway and then steps into a side room, the video shows.

Anyone with information on the cases should call Carrollton police at 972-466-3322 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com