Crime

Man fatally shot after argument inside Fort Worth motel room, police say

A man died after a shooting inside a motel in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police. 
A man died after a shooting inside a motel in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police.  Courteys: McClatchy Co.

A man died after a shooting inside a motel in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of East Lancaster Avenue. They found a man who had been fatally shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the shooting happened after two men got into an argument at the motel. They had not arrested anyone as of Sunday afternoon.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service