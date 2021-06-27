Shooting at intersection in Haltom City believed to be related to previous dispute

A man shot Saturday evening in Haltom City is expected to survive and investigators have a person of interest they are looking into, according to police.

Police said the man was shot at the intersection of Norther Cross Boulevard and Anderson Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They said he was shot while driving by another adult male.

The man shot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they do not know for certain the motive of the shooting but suspect it is related to previous dispute between the suspect and victim.

Police are still investigating the incident. They’ve asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 817-222-7033 or sbinnicker@haltomcitytx.com.