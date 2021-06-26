Woman accidentally shot at gun show at Will Rogers complex in Fort Worth, police say

A person accidentally fired a weapon at a gun show on Saturday in Fort Worth, and the projectile ricocheted and struck a woman’s foot, authorities said.

The woman was shot indoors about 4:45 p.m. at the Will Rogers complex in the 3400 block of West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

She was taken to a hospital with an injury that police said was not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said that he was not certain what type of gun was involved, and said it was not clear whether the person who was handling the weapon stayed at the scene.