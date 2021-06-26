Crime

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian standing in middle of Fort Worth street, police say

A motorist early Saturday struck and killed a person standing in the middle of a northwest Fort Worth street, police said.

The female pedestrian was hit about 3:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at Meacham Boulevard and Mercantile Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not release the make or model of the vehicle or the direction it was headed before it struck the pedestrian.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release the pedestrian’s name or age on Saturday.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
