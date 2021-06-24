Teen slain in Hurricane Harbor fight shot in the back, medical examiner’s office says

The teenage boy who died on Wednesday after he was shot in a water park parking lot in Arlington was killed by a wound in his back, authorities said.

Dai’trell Teal, 16, died at Arlington Memorial Hospital about a half hour after he was shot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police have not announced an arrest in the killing, but were interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a suspect.

Teal was shot during a fight near the entrance as the water park closed for the day, police have said. He was fired on about 7 p.m. in the lot in the 1800 block of East Lamar Boulevard. Police were talking to other teens believed to have been involved in the fight.

Teal attended Martin High School and was to be in 11th grade next school year, an Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman said.

We have been informed that a 16 year old guest that was involved in tonight’s incident outside of Hurricane Harbor has died. Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family. @ArlingtonPD is leading the investigation and will provide further updates. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) June 24, 2021